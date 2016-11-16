Recent News from the Bulletin
Election reveals big challenges for all Ohio journalists
I feel a need to write about the election campaign, the challenge that Ohio journalists face going forward and what ONA can do to help.
How Ohio daily newspapers covered Donald Trump's win
With Donald Trump’s victory going down as one of the biggest presidential election upsets in United States history, the Ohio Newspaper Association asked a cross-section of its daily newspaper members how they covered the election.
Former Columbus Dispatch building placed on Historic Register
The Columbus Historic Resources Commission has placed the former home of The Columbus Dispatch on the city's Register of Historic Places.
