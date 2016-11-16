Recent News from the Bulletin

11/18/2016 Election reveals big challenges for all Ohio journalists I feel a need to write about the election campaign, the challenge that Ohio journalists face going forward and what ONA can do to help.

11/18/2016 How Ohio daily newspapers covered Donald Trump's win With Donald Trump’s victory going down as one of the biggest presidential election upsets in United States history, the Ohio Newspaper Association asked a cross-section of its daily newspaper members how they covered the election.