Recent News from the Bulletin
09/09/2016
ONA’s new digital program will boost your bottom line
Learn more in a no-obligation, free webinar on Sept. 21
We’re excited today to announce a partnership between the Ohio Newspaper Association and BENN Publisher Solutions that will bring new digital advertising revenue to your newspaper via a remarkably easy-to-implement, turnkey program.
09/09/2016
The Budget stops running ads from Trump PAC targeting the Amish
An effort to mobilize potential Amish voters in Pennsylvania and Ohio to support Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is continuing in spite of a decision by one nationally read newspaper to drop a political action committee’s advertising
09/09/2016
Students vote to remove Roger Ailes' name from OU campus newsroom
Roger Ailes' departure from Fox News has roiled the network's newsroom, but it has also upset the newsroom at Ohio University.
September 21, 2016
2:00-3:00PM
Use ONA’s new digital program with BENN to boost your bottom line
September 22-24, 2016
NNA Convention
Franklin, TN