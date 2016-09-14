Ohio Newspaper Association

Advancing Ohio's newspapers and local journalism since 1933

Looking for a newspaper job? Want to upload your resume for Ohio newspaper publishers to see? Then go to the ONA Jobs Marketplace.
AdOhio is the state’s largest newspaper media ad placement service, with more than 400 newspapers and local websites.
The ONA offers PR Media Release, the only press release service powered by the press for the press.
Recent News from the Bulletin

09/09/2016

ONA’s new digital program will boost your bottom line

Learn more in a no-obligation, free webinar on Sept. 21

We’re excited today to announce a partnership between the Ohio Newspaper Association and BENN Publisher Solutions that will bring new digital advertising revenue to your newspaper via a remarkably easy-to-implement, turnkey program.

09/09/2016

The Budget stops running ads from Trump PAC targeting the Amish

An effort to mobilize potential Amish voters in Pennsylvania and Ohio to support Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is continuing in spite of a decision by one nationally read newspaper to drop a political action committee’s advertising

09/09/2016

Students vote to remove Roger Ailes' name from OU campus newsroom

Roger Ailes' departure from Fox News has roiled the network's newsroom, but it has also upset the newsroom at Ohio University.

September 21, 2016
2:00-3:00PM

Use ONA’s new digital program with BENN to boost your bottom line

September 22-24, 2016

NNA Convention

Franklin, TN

