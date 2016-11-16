Ohio Newspaper Association

Looking for a newspaper job? Want to upload your resume for Ohio newspaper publishers to see? Then go to the ONA Jobs Marketplace.
AdOhio is the state’s largest newspaper media ad placement service, with more than 400 newspapers and local websites.
The ONA offers PR Media Release, the only press release service powered by the press for the press.
Recent News from the Bulletin

11/18/2016

Election reveals big challenges for all Ohio journalists

I feel a need to write about the election campaign, the challenge that Ohio journalists face going forward and what ONA can do to help.

11/18/2016

How Ohio daily newspapers covered Donald Trump's win

With Donald Trump’s victory going down as one of the biggest presidential election upsets in United States history, the Ohio Newspaper Association asked a cross-section of its daily newspaper members how they covered the election.

11/18/2016

Former Columbus Dispatch building placed on Historic Register

The Columbus Historic Resources Commission has placed the former home of The Columbus Dispatch on the city's Register of Historic Places.

Important Dates

November 22, 2016
12:00-12:30PM

Chief Digital Club

A Local Media Association webinar. ONA members receive discounted registration at the “Media Association Partners” rate.

December 6, 2016
12:00-12:30PM

Overcoming Digital Objections from SMBs

A Local Media Association webinar. ONA members receive discounted registration at the “Media Association Partners” rate.

December 9, 2016
2:00-3:00PM

Selling Strategically: How to Manage Your Time and Territory

Online Media Campus webinar

