Recent News from the Bulletin

04/27/2017 Business, sunshine law issues lurk in Legislature As the Ohio Legislature hurtles toward passage of a two-year budget in late June (or early July if things don’t go well), this is a good time to summarize where things stand.

04/27/2017 New logos selected for Ohio News Media Association, Foundation Two months after Ohio Newspaper Association members voted to change the organization’s name to the Ohio News Media Association, a new logo has been selected. The winning logo was designed by Malissa Vernon, Creative Director with the GateHouse Ohio Design Center.