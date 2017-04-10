Recent News from the Bulletin
04/27/2017
Business, sunshine law issues lurk in Legislature
As the Ohio Legislature hurtles toward passage of a two-year budget in late June (or early July if things don’t go well), this is a good time to summarize where things stand.
04/27/2017
New logos selected for Ohio News Media Association, Foundation
Two months after Ohio Newspaper Association members voted to change the organization’s name to the Ohio News Media Association, a new logo has been selected. The winning logo was designed by Malissa Vernon, Creative Director with the GateHouse Ohio Design Center.
04/27/2017
Update on ONMF 2017 Scholarship Program
Fifty-five applications have been received for four journalism scholarships offered by The Ohio News Media Foundation, a nice increase from our total of 28 in 2016. Judging is underway to determine the winners. We want to especially thank all of our judges for their participation.
